Recruit of the Week: Zach Garza, McKinney North

“We’ve had a lot of good pitchers come through our program. Zach has a chance to be one of the best.”-Coach Jim Gatewood.

PLAYER PROFILE:

ZACH GARZA

School: McKinney North

Hometown: McKinney, TX

Height | Weight: 6’1” | 170 lbs

Jersey #: 11

Position: LHP, OF

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Jim Gatewood, Corey Thornton

Academic Achievements:

4.30 GPA

ACT Score: 31

Member of National Honor Society

All-Academic District Team as freshman and sophomore

Athletic Achievements:

Varsity starter as freshman and sophomore

Plays with Frozen Ropes-Thornton in the summer

Coach Gatewood on Zach Garza:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Zach an attractive recruit?

“Zach knows how to play the game. He’s been a starter for us since he came into our program and the fact that he’s been in our lineup since such an early age speaks volumes of his abilities. I think something that makes him attractive as a recruit is that he’s legitimately a two-way guy. I really think he will be able to play the outfield and pitch, at the next level.” “As good of a player Zach is, he’s truly a better young man. He takes care of his business in whatever setting you put him in. He takes tremendous pride in the classroom, he’s coachable and he’s a leader. In fact, he’s been a leader of our program, even as a younger player. He’s just one of those guys that gets it.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Zach at the next level?

“Zach is a strong kid. He has a strong core and he’s going to be one of those guys that will see huge gains with the structure of a college program. He has such a bright future in this game because he has such a solid foundation. It will be a lot of fun seeing what Zach accomplishes as his physical abilities continue to develop.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Zach?

“There’s not much more you can ask for as a coach than to know you can count on a player. Zach is a guy that you can count on. You’re going to know that when Zach steps foot on your campus, he’ll be exactly what you’ve seen throughout the recruiting process. Zach isn’t a project or a guy you’re taking a chance on. He is going to help your team win games and he’s someone you’ll be proud to have representing your program.”

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA TODAY High School Sports Recruit of the Week, register on Playced.com.