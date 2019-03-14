Recruit Spotlight: Alex Coffield, Henry County High School (Paris, Tenn.)

The Henry County (Paris, Tenn.) Patriots had one heck of a year. They ended the 2018 football season with a 13-2 record and 1 win shy of the Tennessee Class 5A State Championship. A major reason for the Patriots’ team success was the man in the middle of the Henry Country defense, Alex Coffield. Named the Region 7 5A Linebacker of the Year, Coffield’s individual success helped propel the Patriots to one of their more memorable seasons in program history. The class of 2019 Coffield will be heading to The University of the South in the fall to continue his playing career and study computer science. Tip of the cap to the Henry County Patriots and Alex Coffield. He is this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit Spotlight.
PLAYER PROFILE:
Alex Coffield
School: Henry County High School
Hometown: Paris, Tenn.
Height | Weight: 5’10” | 200 lbs
Jersey #: 35
Position: MLB, FB
Graduation: 2019
Coached By: James Counce
2018 Region 7 5A Linebacker of the Year
2018 All-State Academic
40 Yard Dash: 4.8
Bench: 290 lbs
Squat: 500 lbs
Clean: 290 lbs
College Commitment: The University of the South: Sewanee
