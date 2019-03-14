Recruit Spotlight: Alex Coffield, Henry County High School (Paris, Tenn.)

The Henry County (Paris, Tenn.) Patriots had one heck of a year. They ended the 2018 football season with a 13-2 record and 1 win shy of the Tennessee Class 5A State Championship. A major reason for the Patriots’ team success was the man in the middle of the Henry Country defense, Alex Coffield. Named the Region 7 5A Linebacker of the Year, Coffield’s individual success helped propel the Patriots to one of their more memorable seasons in program history. The class of 2019 Coffield will be heading to The University of the South in the fall to continue his playing career and study computer science. Tip of the cap to the Henry County Patriots and Alex Coffield. He is this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit Spotlight.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Alex Coffield

School: Henry County High School

Hometown: Paris, Tenn.

Height | Weight: 5’10” | 200 lbs

Jersey #: 35

Position: MLB, FB

Graduation: 2019

Coached By: James Counce

2018 Region 7 5A Linebacker of the Year

2018 All-State Academic

40 Yard Dash: 4.8

Bench: 290 lbs

Squat: 500 lbs

Clean: 290 lbs

College Commitment: The University of the South: Sewanee

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here.