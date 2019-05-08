Recruit Spotlight: Drew Clement, Olentangy High School

In the classroom, he’s ranked in the top 10 percent of his 2020 class, he carries a 4.0 GPA and oh by the way, he scored a 31 on his ACT. In the classroom, yeah, Drew Clement is a star. On the field, he’s a First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference selection, First Team All-District selection and a member of Ohio Premier ECNL. On the field, yeah, Drew Clement is a star.

You know what kind of players college coaches look for? They look for stars. They look for student-athletes like Drew Clement, this week’s Recruit Spotlight!

PLAYER PROFILE:

DREW CLEMENT

High School: Olentangy

Hometown: Lewis Center, OH

Height | Weight: 6’| 165 lbs

Jersey #: 6

Position: Midfielder

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Kyle Hamrick, Matt Weiss

Varsity Experience: Two years

Club Team: Ohio Premier ECNL

College Commitment: Uncommitted

Academic Achievements:

4.0 GPA

Scored 31 on ACT

Ranked Top 10 percent in class

Member of the Ski Club

Athletic Achievements:

2018 First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference

2018 First Team All-District

ThisWeekNews Athlete of the Year Finalist

Ohio Premier ECNL 2x State Champion

