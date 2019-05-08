USA Today Sports

Recruit Spotlight: Drew Clement, Olentangy High School

Recruit Spotlight: Drew Clement, Olentangy High School

Boys Soccer

Recruit Spotlight: Drew Clement, Olentangy High School

By May 8, 2019

By: |

Photo- Clement Family

In the classroom, he’s ranked in the top 10 percent of his 2020 class, he carries a 4.0 GPA and oh by the way, he scored a 31 on his ACT. In the classroom, yeah, Drew Clement is a star. On the field, he’s a First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference selection, First Team All-District selection and a member of Ohio Premier ECNL. On the field, yeah, Drew Clement is a star.

You know what kind of players college coaches look for? They look for stars. They look for student-athletes like Drew Clement, this week’s Recruit Spotlight!

PLAYER PROFILE:

DREW CLEMENT
High School: Olentangy
Hometown: Lewis Center, OH
Height | Weight: 6’| 165 lbs
Jersey #: 6
Position: Midfielder
Graduation: 2020
Coached By: Kyle Hamrick, Matt Weiss
Varsity Experience: Two years
Club Team: Ohio Premier ECNL
College Commitment: Uncommitted

(Photo: Clement Family)

Academic Achievements:

  • 4.0 GPA
  • Scored 31 on ACT
  • Ranked Top 10 percent in class
  • Member of the Ski Club

Athletic Achievements:

  • 2018 First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference
  • 2018 First Team All-District
  • ThisWeekNews Athlete of the Year Finalist
  • Ohio Premier ECNL 2x State Champion

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here.

, , , , , Boys Soccer, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/recruit-spotlight-drew-clement-olentangy-high-school
Recruit Spotlight: Drew Clement, Olentangy High School
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.