Recruit Spotlight: Drew Clement, Olentangy High School

In the classroom, he’s ranked in the top 10 percent of his 2020 class, he carries a 4.0 GPA and oh by the way, he scored a 31 on his ACT. In the classroom, yeah, Drew Clement is a star. On the field, he’s a First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference selection, First Team All-District selection and a member of Ohio Premier ECNL. On the field, yeah, Drew Clement is a star.
You know what kind of players college coaches look for? They look for stars. They look for student-athletes like Drew Clement, this week’s Recruit Spotlight!
PLAYER PROFILE:
DREW CLEMENT
High School: Olentangy
Hometown: Lewis Center, OH
Height | Weight: 6’| 165 lbs
Jersey #: 6
Position: Midfielder
Graduation: 2020
Coached By: Kyle Hamrick, Matt Weiss
Varsity Experience: Two years
Club Team: Ohio Premier ECNL
College Commitment: Uncommitted
Academic Achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- Scored 31 on ACT
- Ranked Top 10 percent in class
- Member of the Ski Club
Athletic Achievements:
- 2018 First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference
- 2018 First Team All-District
- ThisWeekNews Athlete of the Year Finalist
- Ohio Premier ECNL 2x State Champion
