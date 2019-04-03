Recruit Spotlight: Jack Collins, Cicero-North Syracuse High School

As a sophomore in 2017, his Cicero-North Syracuse football team won their first Sectional Championship (NY) in school history. He was the defensive play caller, led the team in tackles and was an All-League selection. In 2018, he again called the defense, led the team in tackles and helped his Northstar team to a second Sectional Championship. He was an All-Central New York Selection for his efforts, as a junior. In his last two seasons combined, he amassed a total of 225 tackles.
He scored a 1360 on his SAT. He is a member of more clubs than I have time to list. He’s polite, he does things the right way and he epitomizes what it means to be a student-athlete. And, he’s got another year of high school football to go! He is Jack Collins, this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit Spotlight.
Player Profile
JACK COLLINS
High School: Cicero-North Syracuse
Hometown: Cicero, NY
Height | Weight: 6’ | 210 lbs
Jersey #: 9
Position: MLB, RB
Graduation: 2020
Coached By: Dave Kline
40 Yard Dash: 4.81
Shuttle: 4.5
Bench: 305 lbs
Squat: 420 lbs
Deadlift: 420 lbs
College Commitment: Uncommitted
Academic Achievements:
- SAT Score of 1360, 680 Math, 680 Reading and Writing, 19 Essay
- High Honors every year of high school
- DECA Entrepreneur and Business Club
- Robotics Club
- Science Olympiad
- Avid artist
Athletic Achievements:
- 2018 All Central New York
- 2017 All League
- Led team in tackles as sophomore and junior
- 2019 New York State Power 50 Prospect Camp Participant
- USA Football National Development Camp Participant
