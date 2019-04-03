Recruit Spotlight: Jack Collins, Cicero-North Syracuse High School

As a sophomore in 2017, his Cicero-North Syracuse football team won their first Sectional Championship (NY) in school history. He was the defensive play caller, led the team in tackles and was an All-League selection. In 2018, he again called the defense, led the team in tackles and helped his Northstar team to a second Sectional Championship. He was an All-Central New York Selection for his efforts, as a junior. In his last two seasons combined, he amassed a total of 225 tackles.

He scored a 1360 on his SAT. He is a member of more clubs than I have time to list. He’s polite, he does things the right way and he epitomizes what it means to be a student-athlete. And, he’s got another year of high school football to go! He is Jack Collins, this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit Spotlight.

Player Profile

JACK COLLINS

High School: Cicero-North Syracuse

Hometown: Cicero, NY

Height | Weight: 6’ | 210 lbs

Jersey #: 9

Position: MLB, RB

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Dave Kline

40 Yard Dash: 4.81

Shuttle: 4.5

Bench: 305 lbs

Squat: 420 lbs

Deadlift: 420 lbs

College Commitment: Uncommitted

Academic Achievements:

SAT Score of 1360, 680 Math, 680 Reading and Writing, 19 Essay

High Honors every year of high school

DECA Entrepreneur and Business Club

Robotics Club

Science Olympiad

Avid artist

Athletic Achievements:

2018 All Central New York

2017 All League

Led team in tackles as sophomore and junior

2019 New York State Power 50 Prospect Camp Participant

USA Football National Development Camp Participant

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here