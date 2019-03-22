Recruit Spotlight: Thorsten Balmer, Boulder City (Nev.) High School

As far as a high school career goes, it doesn’t get much better than the one Thorsten Balmer is closing out this spring. The definition of a true student-athlete, there wasn’t much that Thorsten didn’t excel at during his time at Boulder City High School (NV). A member of the BCHS student council, varsity football and varsity wrestling teams, ranked 26th in his class with a 4.2 GPA, this guy did it all and it’s no surprise Mr. Balmer has already received a ton of offers at the next level. Oh, and did I mention he was the Homecoming King, too? Congrats to Thorsten Balmer on a stellar high school career. He is this week’s Recruit Spotlight featured athlete.
PLAYER PROFILE:
Thorsten Balmer
School: Boulder City
Hometown: Boulder City, Nev.
Height | Weight: 6’0 | 195 lbs
Jersey #: 20
Position: RB
Graduation: 2019
Coached By: Chris Morelli
2018 Nevada 3A All-State
1st Team RB – 1,639 Yds. Rushing, 27 TD’s
40 Yard Dash: 4.65
Bench: 300
Squat: 410
Deadlift: 405 lbs
Clean: 245 lbs
College Commitment: Undecided
Academic Achievements:
- Advanced Honors Diploma Candidate
- American Legion Award
- 4.219 Weighted GPA / 3.419 Unweighted GPA
- 4 AP Courses, 11 Honors Courses
Athletic Achievements:
- 2018 Nevada 3A All-State 1st Team RB
- 2018 Nevada All-State 2nd Team RB (All NV Divisions)
- 2018 Nevada All-Southern Region MVP
- 2018 Nevada All-Sunrise Conference MVP
- Also, a 4-Year Letter Winner and 2-Time State Qualifier in Wrestling
If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here.