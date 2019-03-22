Recruit Spotlight: Thorsten Balmer, Boulder City (Nev.) High School

As far as a high school career goes, it doesn’t get much better than the one Thorsten Balmer is closing out this spring. The definition of a true student-athlete, there wasn’t much that Thorsten didn’t excel at during his time at Boulder City High School (NV). A member of the BCHS student council, varsity football and varsity wrestling teams, ranked 26th in his class with a 4.2 GPA, this guy did it all and it’s no surprise Mr. Balmer has already received a ton of offers at the next level. Oh, and did I mention he was the Homecoming King, too? Congrats to Thorsten Balmer on a stellar high school career. He is this week’s Recruit Spotlight featured athlete.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Thorsten Balmer

School: Boulder City

Hometown: Boulder City, Nev.

Height | Weight: 6’0 | 195 lbs

Jersey #: 20

Position: RB

Graduation: 2019

Coached By: Chris Morelli

2018 Nevada 3A All-State

1st Team RB – 1,639 Yds. Rushing, 27 TD’s

40 Yard Dash: 4.65

Bench: 300

Squat: 410

Deadlift: 405 lbs

Clean: 245 lbs

College Commitment: Undecided

Academic Achievements:

Advanced Honors Diploma Candidate

American Legion Award

4.219 Weighted GPA / 3.419 Unweighted GPA

4 AP Courses, 11 Honors Courses

Athletic Achievements:

2018 Nevada 3A All-State 1 st Team RB

Team RB 2018 Nevada All-State 2 nd Team RB (All NV Divisions)

Team RB (All NV Divisions) 2018 Nevada All-Southern Region MVP

2018 Nevada All-Sunrise Conference MVP

Also, a 4-Year Letter Winner and 2-Time State Qualifier in Wrestling

