Recruiting Column: A game plan for your high school coach

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This week's article is written by Ross Hawley, the president of Playced.com.

It’s not your high school or select/club coach’s job to get you a college scholarship. I know that might not be want you want to hear, but it is the truth.

From running a practice schedule, to managing games, to getting the most out your team, your coach simply doesn’t have enough hours in the day to dedicate to your scholarship search. Understanding that simple fact is crucial to the outcome of your recruiting process.

That said, your coach can play a pivotal role during this journey for you. But it’s on you to make sure you’re making it easy for them to help you. In fact, if you do your job, your coach will absolutely be more than willing to follow your lead when the recruiting window opens.

Simply put, your coach should be used as a reference or support.

Here’s a game plan on getting the most out of your coach during the recruiting process:

Target 10-15 colleges you can realistically play for.

Confirm with your coach that he or she believes those schools make sense for you.

Tell your coach you will be reaching out to each of your target schools and you will be using them as a reference for college coaches to follow up with.

Send an introductory email to each of your target schools and provide each of those schools with the contact info of your coach.

Make sure to “bcc” (blind carbon copy) your coach on every email so your coach can see exactly who you’re communicating with.

Provide your coach the contact info for the college coaches at your target schools, in case your coach is willing to make a call or send an email on your behalf.

It’s really that simple. Do as much of the work for your coach as possible and don’t be scared to ask them for help. If you make it easy for them to help, they’re going to understand how serious you are about playing at the next level. Keep in mind, it’s your career. It should matter to you, more than it matters to your coach!