Recruiting Column: The Ideal Recruit

Through the years, I’ve been able to talk recruiting with coaches from all over the country. From basketball coaches to football coaches and from the Division I level down to the junior college ranks, I’ve been fortunate enough to “pick the brains” of some of the best coaches around. And with every conversation I have, I try to learn something new. Or, at least walk away with a different perspective.

Although the accent of recruiting sounds a bit different with each coach, the fundamental message is always consistent, especially when we discuss what they look for in a recruit. So, what exactly are these college coaches are looking for? What do they want? More importantly, what do they expect? For all you high school athletes wondering the answers to those questions, here you go. This is what the “ideal recruit” looks like.

In the classroom

Monopoly money. Consider that the value of your scholarship offer if you can’t get accepted by an offering school’s admissions office. Always remember that being a good student and getting good grades will open more doors than athletics ever will. Conversely, not getting it done in classroom is the deadbolt lock on the door of college opportunity. Can you imagine losing a chance to play for a college you have always wanted to play at because you didn’t care about your grades?

Bottom line, coaches want, expect and need you to be a good student. In most cases, being an academically disciplined recruit shows:

You are well-rounded and have balance in your life

You take pride in more than just your FG percentage

You can be trusted off the field

You can manage your time, appropriately

You probably have a good on-field IQ

You respect your future

The “ideal recruit” would be the one that cares equally as much about their academic career, as they do their athletic career.

On the field

I’m going to just get this out of the way; the “ideal recruit” has some athletic ability! College coaches first take notice of you because of your physical abilities. They want to see that you can compete at their level, without physical limitations. There is no way getting around that. For the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and assume that you do physically have what a college coach is looking for. Great! But that doesn’t necessarily mean your scholarship is in the bag.

The “ideal recruit” that coaches dream of:

Leads by example in practice, in the weight room and during games

Cares about his/her teammates

Puts the team first, ALWAYS!

Is a consistent, “know-what-you-are-going-to-get” type player

Respects the game, coaches and officials

Loves to play

Physical talent is certainly something you need to possess to become a college athlete. Add these qualities to the mix and you are going to be very appealing to college coaches.

Off the field

There is a huge difference between coaching and babysitting. Coaching is about developing, motivating and getting the most out of kids. Babysitting is about making sure the house doesn’t go up in flames! The last thing a college coach wants to worry about is whether his/her athletes are burning down the house.

It is really pretty simple; the “ideal recruit”:

Respects all authority-figures

Honorably represents their family, team, coaches and institution

Doesn’t misuse social media

Stays out of trouble and obeys the law

Understands what a privilege it is to be a student-athlete

Here is some “off the field” advice to live by: If you want a good reputation and want good things to happen in your life, do good things! If you don’t care about doing things the right way, you really don’t belong in college athletics!

So, how ideal of a recruit are you?