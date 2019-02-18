USA Today Sports

Recruiting Tip: Advice for your highlight video

Recruiting Tip: Advice for your highlight video

High School Sports

Recruiting Tip: Advice for your highlight video

By February 18, 2019

By: |

The recruiting video that you’re sending to college coaches doesn’t need to be professionally done or cost you thousands of dollars. It doesn’t need to capture every play that you’ve been involved in since the eighth grade.

And, it doesn’t need pump up music in the background, which by the way, coaches are usually laughing at that stuff! What it needs to be is short and sweet. It needs to capture your athleticism and it should make a college coach genuinely want to talk to you. Your recruiting video isn’t going to get you a college scholarship. It can get you a conversation with a college coach and that’s what recruiting is all about.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com

, , High School Sports, Recruiting Column

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/recruiting-tip-advice-for-your-highlight-video
Recruiting Tip: Advice for your highlight video
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.