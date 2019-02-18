Recruiting Tip: Advice for your highlight video

The recruiting video that you’re sending to college coaches doesn’t need to be professionally done or cost you thousands of dollars. It doesn’t need to capture every play that you’ve been involved in since the eighth grade.

And, it doesn’t need pump up music in the background, which by the way, coaches are usually laughing at that stuff! What it needs to be is short and sweet. It needs to capture your athleticism and it should make a college coach genuinely want to talk to you. Your recruiting video isn’t going to get you a college scholarship. It can get you a conversation with a college coach and that’s what recruiting is all about.

