Recruiting Tip: Am I being recruited?

One of the most common questions we hear about the college recruiting process is this: Am I getting noticed by college coaches? In other words, am I being recruited?

Well, the answer to that question is actually pretty straightforward. Because, regardless of your age or sport, you know if you’re being recruited or not. If you’re being recruited, the program recruiting you will be in direct contact with you, or your coach. Let me say that more enthusiastically; if a program is interested in you, those coaches will do whatever it takes to make sure you know about it!

So, as you work towards your goal of becoming a college athlete, follow this simple rule: If you have to ask yourself whether you’re being recruited or not, you probably aren’t. And, be honest with your answer. Because, thinking you’re being recruited, versus knowing you’re being recruited could be the difference between a college career or a rec league intramural career.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com