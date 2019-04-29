Recruiting Tip: Ask Your Coach for Help

Your coach’s opinion of you absolutely matters. And, it matters to college coaches. In fact, high praise from your coach can have a tremendous impact on the outcome of your college recruiting experience. On the flip side, low praise can have a pretty negative impact, as well. The quicker you understand that, the better.

If you’re a high school recruit, I would encourage you to ask your coach to be a part of this process with you. Get their advice. Ask them to help point you in the right direction, as it relates to the level or schools that make the most sense for you. Ask them to be a reference. And, most importantly, let them know of your intentions. Make sure they know you want to play in college.

Just keep in mind, it’s not your coach’s job to get you a college scholarship. It’s your coach’s job to support you. Take the lead and show your coach how much playing at the next level means to you. You’ll realize quickly how valuable and helpful your coach can really be.