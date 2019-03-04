Recruiting Tip: Be accountable for your experience

This is your future and it’s your career. It’s not your mom’s or dad’s. It’s not your coach’s. It’s no one else’s but yours.

If you want to play at the next level, do whatever it takes to get there. If you aren’t going to do what it takes, don’t blame anyone else for not getting you the scholarship that you really didn’t want that badly anyway. When it’s all said and done, you’re the one that has to live with the outcome.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com