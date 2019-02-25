Recruiting Tip: Be Honest with Yourself

Be honest with yourself. Not every student is going to get into Harvard and not every athlete can play for Texas. And, that’s OK! What’s not OK is being the recruit that doesn’t understand what schools make the most sense for your abilities.

What type of a student are you? What type of an athlete are you? An honest, self-assessment gets you focused on the right schools and on the fast-track to becoming a serious recruit.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com