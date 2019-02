How bad do you want it? That’s what you need to ask yourself. You’ll encounter setbacks. You’re going to deal with failure. You will, indeed, be rejected. But, if becoming a college athlete is in your gut, you have to accept the process. The good and the bad. Stick to it, because playing at the next level will undoubtedly change your life, forever.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com