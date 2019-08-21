Recruiting Tip: Be prepared to answer this question from a college coach

“How are your grades?” That’s the very first thing a coach is going to ask, once he/she has identified you as a legitimate recruit. It’s crucial for athletes to understand that. Whether you just started the seventh grade, or you’re now a junior in high school, you need to know that’s the question you’re going to hear when a coach starts recruiting you. It’s not going to be, “How big of a scholarship do you want?” It won’t be “When can we get you on campus?” It’s going to be, “How are your grades?”

Here’s the deal: if you want to play at the next level, you need to be prepared to answer that question. And being prepared to answer that question isn’t about the words that come out of your mouth when you’re asked, “How are your grades?” No. They’re the actions you take to establish yourself as the best student you can be, before a coach ever even asks you that question in the first place. Do me a favor, imagine a coach asking you that question right now. “How are your grades?” The way you just answered that in your mind should tell you if you’re preparing the right way, or you aren’t prepared at all. Make no mistake about it, when it comes to getting a scholarship offer, your grades matter just as much as your physical talent.

