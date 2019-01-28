USA Today Sports

Recruiting Tip: Don’t Compare Your Recruiting Experience to Your Teammates

Comparing your recruiting experience to a teammate’s recruiting experience is a dangerous thing. Often, it leads to jealousy, envy and unnecessary self-scrutiny. It’s not fair to you and it’s not fair to your teammate. And, it’s those feelings that cause you to lose focus on what really matters: you.

Every recruit is different. The reasons that make one recruit appealing to one program, might not be the same for another. Focus on your fit. Stay in your recruiting lane.

