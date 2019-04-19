Recruiting Tip: Focus on a future, not an offer

College recruiting is a two-way street. Make no mistake about it; you should be recruiting schools, as much as schools are recruiting you. And that’s the way it should be, considering how big this decision is.

Do yourself a favor and get to know the schools you really have interest in. Get to know about each program. Know the conferences they play in. Know how they’re doing this season or what their record is. Have an idea of what their roster looks like and how you might fit in. Learn about the coaches. Know their traditions.

Because, if you aren’t willing to do the little research it takes to get to know a program you might actually want to play for, expect the same in return. Would you be interested in someone that didn’t care enough to learn about you? Understand this: coaches know when they’re dealing with a player looking for an offer, or when they’re dealing with a player looking for a future. In the end, you get what you give.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com