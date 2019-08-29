Recruiting Tip: From the time you step off the bus

“From the time you step off the bus, to the time you get back on the bus.” That’s what coaches are paying attention to when they’re out recruiting you. It’s not just how you perform in the game. Yes, how you play matters, don’t get me wrong. But, it’s so much more than that. It’s your pre-game. It’s what you do when you’re not in the game. It’s your postgame.

As the fall seasons start firing up, this is a saying you high school athletes need to really embrace. Understand that college coaches aren’t coming to your games just to see how many yards you throw for or how many kills per game you have. They’re coming to your games to see the bigger picture, that surrounds you. They’re coming to see how you prepare, what kind of a teammate you are, how you handle the adversity or success of competition. They want to see how you interact with your coaches and how you treat your parents after the game. Those are the things that matter; the things that will get you a scholarship offer. The details.

From the time you step off the bus, to the time you get back on the bus, coaches are going to watch anything you do. Because how you do anything, is usually how you do everything.

