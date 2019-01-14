Recruiting tip: making a college commitment

Barring any coaching change or unforeseen personal issue, ask yourself this question before you commit: Is there a chance that I will de-commit from this school? If your answer is “yes,” take a step back. Any hesitation in your decision needs to be resolved before you commit.

Whether you feel it’s just too early, or you feel like you’re making a decision based on what everybody else wants for you, don’t say “yes” when your answer should be “no,” or “not right now.” When it comes to recruiting, indecision is typically a bad decision.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com