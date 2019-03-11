Recruiting Tip: The job searching process

The college recruiting process is a lot like trying to find a job. Think about it. If you were looking for a job, you’d put together a resume capturing all your qualifications. Then, you’d put together a list of companies that might actually be interested in those qualifications. And lastly, you would do whatever you needed to do to get that resume in to the hands of the decision makers. In other words, you’d try to get an interview so someone can tell you “yes” or “no”.

Listen, I understand how competitive the recruiting landscape can be in 2019. But, when you break the college recruiting process down, it really is pretty simple. Figure out who are. Figure out where you belong. And, figure out who you need to talk to about getting what you want.

Too many high school athletes miss out on a college career because they don’t realize how much control they have over the process. If you aren’t scared to hear “no,” I guarantee someone is going to say “yes”.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com