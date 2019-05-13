Recruiting Tip: What do I say when emailing a coach?

USA Today Sports

May 13, 2019

If you were applying for a job, what would you say to the employer that you’re interested in working for? Well, you’d show your interest in that company, ask about job openings or opportunities and include your resume and qualifications on why they should even consider you. You’d learn as much as you could about what it would take for you to get to an interview.

That’s precisely how it works in the college recruiting process, too. If a college coach doesn’t know who you are, it’s on you to make the introduction. Present yourself in a manner that will logically get you to the next step of the recruiting process. Express specific interest in the program, attach some game film, ask the coach for an evaluation of your abilities and include your academic & athletic qualifications. The question isn’t “what do I say?” The question you should be asking yourself is “what do I say to make sure that I get some real feedback?”

