Recruiting Tip: What does your social media say about you?

Character has been described as what you do when no one is looking.

Most of the time, we use our social media when no one is looking! So, what does your social media say about you?

Something every young man and woman should know is this: everything you do on social media represents who you are.

You’re painting a self-portrait with everything you like, everything you re-Tweet, everything you post and everything you share.

Without a doubt, any college coach who recruits you is going to look you up on social media before they talk to you. Would you be embarrassed with what they’re seeing? Would you be OK with them losing interest in you because of what they see? I sure hope not.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com