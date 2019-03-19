Recruiting Tip: Why attending a camp is important

Attending camps can play a huge role in the college recruiting process. Not only does it serve your purposes of getting on campus and getting a feel for what that program has to offer you, it also serves a great purpose for that program getting to know you. There are a few things to consider when you’re deciding on which camps you’ll attend. First, make sure you’re going to camps at schools you could actually be admitted to and play for. Second, make sure you know which coaches will be there and let them know you plan on attending. Lastly, do your best to get a real feel for what life would be like in that program if you were to be there for the next four years. Talk to current players, get to know the coaches and get to know the campus.

By attending a school’s camp, you’re sending a clear message to that coaching staff that you’re interested in their program. You’re able to evaluate how you feel about the school and the program. And, you’re allowing those coaches to get their eyeballs on you to figure how well you fit in with what they’re doing. When you break it down, that’s all you can ask for. Even better, getting to camps at the school’s you’re interested in is something you totally control.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com