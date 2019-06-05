Recruiting Tip: Why you need to email college coaches

The final tip in our who, what, when, where and why series of emailing a college coach is why. If you’re serious about becoming a college athlete, why do you need to email coaches to get them to notice you?

Well, let me ask you three quick questions. Have you been noticed yet? Do college coaches know who you are? Are you really being recruited? If you answered “no” to any or all those questions, that’s why!

Here’s the deal: you should assume coaches have no idea who you are. In other words, if you aren’t sure whether a coach is going to find you, go find them.

Ultimately, you control what happens during the college recruiting process. It’s you, the recruit. You’re the one that decides where you want to go, who you want to play for and what degree you’ll pursue. You’re the one who controls your own destiny. So, why would you need to send an email to get a coach to notice you? Because it’s your future and it could very well be the only way a coach will notice you.