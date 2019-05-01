Florida State lands 2020 four-star linebacker Jayion McCluster

Florida State’s recent recruiting tear continued Wednesday when the Seminoles landed 2020 four-star linebacker Jayion McCluster.

McCluster announced via Instagram on Wednesday morning that he is committing to FSU over his other finalists of Auburn and Miami.

Hailing from Largo High School (Fla.), McCluster is the No. 10 inside linebacker, No. 47 player from Florida and No. 317 overall recruit in the 2020 class. He also had offers from LSU, Michigan, Tennessee and Florida.

Before committing, McCluster was a frequent visitor to FSU, heading to Tallahassee for Junior Days in February and April.

As a junior in 2018, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound McCluster had 129 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and seven pass deflections for Largo. He also had over 350 yards and four touchdowns as a running back.

McCluster is the fourth 2020 player to commit to FSU since April 20th as the Seminoles’ 2020 class has gone shooting up the rankings. McCluster’s addition makes FSU’s 2020 class the sixth-best in the country and third-best in the ACC.

McCluster is the third linebacker in FSU’s 2020 class, joining outside linebacker Keyshawn Greene out of Wakulla and Stephen Dix Jr. out of Dr. Phillips in Orlando.