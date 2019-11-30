Reggie Grimes II, the top college football prospect in Tennessee, commits to Oklahoma

The top college football recruit in Tennessee for the Class of 2020 has made his decision.

Ravenwood’s Reggie Grimes II, a four-star prospect, has committed to Oklahoma, his dad confirmed to The Tennessean on Thursday.

Grimes, the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 4 weak side defensive end in the country, chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

He is the No. 54 overall prospect in the country.

Grimes was the top college football prospect in The Tennessean’s 2019 Dandy Dozen, a list of the top 12 college football prospects for the Class of 2020 as ranked by the newspaper. Grimes’ commitment leaves Brentwood Academy linebacker Devyn Curtis as the lone Dandy Dozen member to not be committed.

