Reggie Grimes II, Tennessee's top college football prospect, transfers to Ravenwood

Tennessee’s top college football prospect is headed to Williamson County to join a lineup primed for a deep playoff run.

Reggie Grimes II has left Mt. Juliet for Ravenwood, where he’ll join a Region 6-AAA program coming off a Class 6A state semifinal appearance.

Grimes, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end, is the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 26 overall prospect in the country.

Grimes’ father, Reggie, will be a teacher at Ravenwood in the fall, making his son eligible immediately, Ravenwood coach Matt Daniels confirmed to The Tennessean. The elder Grimes also will serve as the Raptors’ defensive coordinator.

The elder Grimes has been given an intent to hire letter at Ravenwood.

The younger Grimes has listed his top six colleges — Alabama, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. His father played at Alabama and later with the New England Patriots.

Reghan Grimes, Reggie Grimes’ daughter, also will be at Ravenwood. She was a three-sport athlete at Mt. Juliet last season, playing volleyball, basketball and track and field as a freshman.

Ravenwood’s lineup already includes Duke commitment Graham Barton, an offensive lineman. Athlete Andrew Mason and offensive lineman Gabriel Sleenhof also are returning seniors and are receiving college offers.

The Raptors’ junior class includes linebacker Junior Colson, the state’s No. 4 prospect for 2021, and tight end Jake Briningstool, the No. 6 prospect.