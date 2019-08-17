Reggie Grimes, No. 1 football recruit in Tennessee, ruled eligible at Ravenwood

The top college football prospect in Tennessee for the Class of 2020 can play his senior season.

Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tennessee) senior Reggie Grimes II was ruled eligible to play this season by TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress on Friday, granting his hardship request, Grimes’ father told The Tennessean.

Grimes is the top prospect in the state and a four-star recruit for the Class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Grimes was ruled ineligible by the TSSAA after he moved to Ravenwood from Mt. Juliet. He and his sister Reghan Grimes changed schools after his dad accepted the defensive coordinator position at Ravenwood.

Reghan Grimes, a sophomore, is a three-sport athlete who plays volleyball, basketball and track and field.

“We felt like we had a good case,” the elder Grimes said. “I’m glad the TSSAA saw it that way.

“I’m glad this distraction is over with. I told Reggie when we found out that we weren’t going to interview about it. It was a distraction. It was time to move on. He said, ‘Yes sir.'”

TSSAA rules state an athlete can transfer with a parent and be eligible immediately if they are a certified teacher at the original school and the new school.

The elder Grimes was a classified employee at Mt. Juliet, but has now obtained his teaching license and will be a physical education teacher at Ravenwood.

The TSSAA confirmed that Grimes was eligible but could not comment on the ruling of the hardship.

