Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 2

This is the first rankings after the preseason that USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you. The Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, is based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Rankings are through March 26.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (0-0) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (3-0) Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (11-1) New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (8-0) Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (11-0) St. Augustine Prep, Richland, N.J. (2-1) Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (1-0) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (6-1) Davie, Mocksville, N.C. (11-1) Wesleyan Christian, High Point, N.C. (4-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Stillwater High School (Minn.) 0-0 St. Laurence (Burbank, Ill.) 5-0 Saint Xavier High School (Louisville, Ky.) 5-0 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 2-0 Mason High School (Ohio) 1-0 Fishers High School (Ind.) 1-0 Waunakee (Wis.) 0-0 Marist, Chicago 2-1 Joliet Catholic (Ill.) 5-1 Jackson, (Massillon Ohio) 0-1

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (12-0) Doral (Fla.) Academy (12-0) American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (10-1) Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla. (9-1) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (8-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (16-2) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (9-1) George County, Lucedale, Miss. (15-2) Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (14-3) Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (15-2)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (18-0) Argyle, Argyle, Texas (18-1-1) Heritage High School, Colleyville, Texas (18-1) Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (19-2) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (22-3) La Cueva, Albuquerque, NM (9-1) Jonesboro, Jonesboro, Ark. (7-0) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (20-2) Owasso, Owaso, Okla. (13-3) Georgetown, Georgetown, Texas (17-2-1)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.