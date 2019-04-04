Girls Soccer Regional Rankings: Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through April 2.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 11-0-0 2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 13-0-1 3 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 6-0-0 4 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 10-0-2 5 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 6-0-0 6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 8-0-2 7 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 5-1-0 8 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 3-0-0 9 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 4-0-0 10 Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.) 2-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 13-0-0 2 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 13-0-0 3 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 13-0-1 4 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 15-1-0 5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 14-1-0 6 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 13-1-0 7 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 12-1-0 8 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 10-0-1 9 Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.) 13-1-1 10 Harrison (Suwanee, Ga.) 12-1-01

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 3-0-1 2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 3-0-1 3 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 0-0-0 4 Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0 5 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 3-0-0 6 Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.) 0-0-0 7 Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0 8 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 1-0-0 9 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 1-0-0 10 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 4-0-3

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 2-0-0 2 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 6-0-0 3 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 11-1-0 4 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 4-0-0 5 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 1-0-0 6 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 2-0-0 7 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 1-0-0 8 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 10-0-0 9 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 3-0-0 10 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 2-1-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)