Girls Soccer Regional Rankings: Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records are shown through April 2.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|1
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|11-0-0
|2
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|13-0-1
|3
|Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Hough (Cornelius, N.C.)
|10-0-2
|5
|Yorktown (Arlington, Va.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|8-0-2
|7
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|5-1-0
|8
|Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
|2-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|1
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|13-0-0
|2
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|13-0-0
|3
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|13-0-1
|4
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|15-1-0
|5
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|14-1-0
|6
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|13-1-0
|7
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|12-1-0
|8
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|10-0-1
|9
|Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|13-1-1
|10
|Harrison (Suwanee, Ga.)
|12-1-01
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|3-0-1
|2
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|3-0-1
|3
|Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|5
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|8
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Novi (Novi, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|10
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|4-0-3
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|1
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|6-0-0
|3
|Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.)
|11-1-0
|4
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|1-0-0
|6
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|2-0-0
|7
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|1-0-0
|8
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|10-0-0
|9
|Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|3-0-0
|10
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|2-1-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|1
|Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Sand Creek (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
|7-0-0
|7
|Rock Springs (Rock Springs, Wyo.)
|6-0-0
|8
|Papillion LaVista (Papillion, Neb.)
|5-0-0
|9
|Douglas (Juneau, Alaska)
|0-0-0
|10
|Davies (Fargo, N.D.)
|0-0-0
arapahoe high school, Blue Valley Southwest, Super 25 Girls Soccer, Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings, Girls Soccer, Super 25
