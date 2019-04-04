Girls Soccer Regional Rankings: Week 3

USA Today Sports

Photo: Keith Dunlap/Special to the Detroit Free Press

By April 4, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through April 2.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 11-0-0
2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 13-0-1
3 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 6-0-0
4 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 10-0-2
5 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 6-0-0
6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 8-0-2
7 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 5-1-0
8 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 3-0-0
9 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 4-0-0
10 Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.) 2-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 13-0-0
2 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 13-0-0
3 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 13-0-1
4 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 15-1-0
5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 14-1-0
6 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 13-1-0
7 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 12-1-0
8 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 10-0-1
9 Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.) 13-1-1
10 Harrison (Suwanee, Ga.) 12-1-01

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 3-0-1
2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 3-0-1
3 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 0-0-0
4 Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0
5 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 3-0-0
6 Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.) 0-0-0
7 Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0
8 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 1-0-0
9 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 1-0-0
10 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 4-0-3

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 2-0-0
2 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 6-0-0
3 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 11-1-0
4 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 4-0-0
5 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 1-0-0
6 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 2-0-0
7 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 1-0-0
8 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 10-0-0
9 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 3-0-0
10 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 2-1-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

1 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 6-0-0
2 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 4-0-0
3 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 4-0-0
4 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 4-0-0
5 Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.) 3-0-0
6 Sand Creek (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 7-0-0
7 Rock Springs (Rock Springs, Wyo.) 6-0-0
8 Papillion LaVista (Papillion, Neb.) 5-0-0
9 Douglas (Juneau, Alaska) 0-0-0
10 Davies (Fargo, N.D.) 0-0-0

 

Girls Soccer, Super 25

