Reid Carrico, 4-star LB from Class of 2021, commits to Ohio State

Ohio State’s recruiting Class of 2021 just picked up another big addition.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes landed a commitment from in-state four-star linebacker Reid Carrico, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect from Ironton (Ohio) High School.

Carrico picked the Buckeyes ahead of scholarship offers from most of the nation’s top programs like Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas, among others.

“It just felt like I was home there,” Carrico told 247Sports. “It feels like I’m supposed to be there. And I have the best relationship with the coaches there. When I was there Saturday I just felt like I should be a Buckeye.

“It was kind of a hard decision. I could have pulled the trigger early. But I took my time till I felt comfortable. After Saturday I felt comfortable.”

While many might assume that Carrico’s decision to attend Ohio State was a near formality, given his location and the time Ohio State’s staff put in recruiting him. Yet that’s never the case when Alabama and Clemson, perennial national title favorites are also after a player’s signature. Just ask Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman, who stunned Ohio onlookers when the Fairfield (Ohio) High School product rejected the Buckeyes in favor of Clemson.

Carrico went the other way, going with his gut and heart in committing to Ohio State now, far earlier than he needed to.

“I just felt like it was time,” Carrico told 247Sports.