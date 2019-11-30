USA Today Sports

Basketball player with Down syndrome hits buzzer-beater with silky shot, perfect crowd reaction

Photo: Arizona Republic

Boys Basketball

By November 30, 2019

As Mike Breen is prone to saying: “BANG!”

We can only imagine a call of exuberance resonating from the broadcaster’s voice as if he were watching Steph Curry and not Canadian high school basketball player Reid Demelo.

Demelo has Down syndrome. He also has one of the smoothest jumpers we’ve seen. Barstool Sports Vancouver got hold of his 3-point buzzer-beater, and he quickly went viral.

Demelo got out on a fast break with a teammate, who gave him a behind-the-back pass. Demelo stepped into his shot and fired. It was a beauty: great form, high arc.

Buzzer-beater.

The crowd went berserk and stormed the court.

And Demelo knew exactly how to react, as if he consistently hits shots that cause frenzies. He let the crowd chase after him before allowing himself to get engulfed.

A different angle from the student section shows a cool shot of the crowd running toward him to celebrate.

Making a group of people who just want to celebrate chase you first is one of the coolest forms of celebrating a shot like this, as players from Stephon Marbury to Dwyane Wade have shown.

You can throw Reid Demelo into that group, too.

