'Remember the Titans' high school football program T.C. Williams to play all 2019 home games at indoor facility

The legendary Virginia high school football program that inspired the Disney ‘Remember the Titans’ movie, which depicted its role as the first integrated high school football program in Virginia, is about to break through with another first: playing an entire home football slate indoors.

As reported by the Washington Post, Alexandria (Va.) T.C. Williams High School announced it will play its 2019 home schedule at The St. James, an indoor sports and training center approximately seven miles from the T.C. Williams campus.

The need to relocate the team’s games came as a result of the ongoing safety issues at Williams’ home field, Parker-Gray Memorial Stadium. Per the Post, that stadium’s press box has been condemned and there are other structural issues that inspired the Alexandria School District to force the team to abandon its home for a season.

RELATED: Massive Va. sports complex cold be a game changer

Perhaps most critical for the season ahead is what T.C. Williams’ players are able to compete with elite tools at an elite facility.

For his part, T.C. Williams coach Jimmy Longerbeam insisted his players were excited to play their home games at a state of the art facility.

“I think it will be exciting,” Longerbeam said. “Especially with the proximity to us and the teams we’re playing, it will great. I think it will fill up, and I think it will be good for the community. I know our kids are ecstatic about it.”