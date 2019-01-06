Report: Bill McGregor to be named head coach of DeMatha football

Bill McGregor, who was the head football coach at DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) for almost three decades before resigning in 2011, will reportedly return to the Stags field.

He will be named the head coach, according to the Washington Post.

During his 29-year tenure, McGregor won 17 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships, including a span of six in a row from 2003 to 2008, and was the NFL’s 2004 National High School Coach of the Year, according to the Washington Post.

Former DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks accepted a job as the University of Maryland running backs coach.

McGregor will take over a team that won four straight titles from 2013-16 and nearly won another in 2018 before a last-second Hail Mary in the championship game.

His current career record at DaMatha is 278-40-3, the fourth-best in Maryland high school football, according to the Washington Post. The leader, Bob Milloy, has 353 wins.