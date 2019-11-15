Report: Kansas adds under the radar point guard Latrell Jossell

The big recruiting week for Kansas basketball continued Thursday, though the name that is the Jayhawks’ big addition remains a but of an unknown outside of basketball recruitniks.

As reported by 247Sports, the Jayhawks received a commitment from point guard Latrell Jossell on Thursday night. Josell is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound wunderkind who came into his own over the 2017-18 season, when he led YGC36 in scoring during the adidas Gauntlet, and will arrive at Kansas with the goal of forming one of the nation’s most explosive backcourts alongside recent five-star commitment Bryce Thompson.

As for why Josell is heading to Kansas despite not having a star-rating, YGC36 coach Vonzell Thomas said not to be dissuaded by the previous lack of attention, Josell is the real deal.

“A lot of people do not realize this, but Latrell led us in scoring this summer,” Thomas told 247Sports. “Kansas is getting a kid who knows how to win and plays with a chip on his shoulder because he was overlooked. He is going to work hard every single day to make himself and his teammates better. … I really believe they got a steal.”

Josell was reportedly won over while taking an official visit during Kansas’ preseason tip-off Late Night in the Phog event. According to Josell, after that it was only a matter of time until Kansas extended a scholarship offer and Jossell accepted.

“When [KU] offered, I knew right away that I was going there,” Jossell told 247Sports.