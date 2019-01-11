Report: New York, Texas to cancel June recruiting events due to NFHS restrictions

Two of the biggest states have reportedly canceled recruiting events for the month of June in wake of criteria stating that only basketball teams belonging to the National Federation of State High School Associations can participate in that month’s recruiting period.

On Wednesday, two New York organizations said they will not hold recruiting events in June, according to ZagsBlog. This will exclude every player in the state, the outlet said.

Texas joined them in the boycott Friday, according to ZagsBlog.

An NCAA rule passed in 2018 stated that only teams part of the NFHS could participate in the June recruiting period. There is only one organization per state that belongs to this organization.

This includes some premier talent, including two of the top three schools in the Super 25.

Now, the entire states of New York and Texas will join in.

“We’re not going to discriminate against those kids,’” Dave Archer of the the Basketball Coaches Association of New York told ZagsBlog.

Rick Sherley, the executive director of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, told ZagsBlog that about 20 percent of teams in his state come from private schools.

Those schools are not part of the NFHS.

Additionally, Sherley said funding limitations from the NFHS played a factor.