Report: Other elite recruits may join Bronny James, Zaire Wade at Sierra Canyon

It’s not just LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Zaire Wade who are likely to rock up at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. next fall.

As reported by Los Angeles Daily News high school sports writer Tarek Fattal, the same reporter who broke the news of Zaire Wade’s expected transfer to Sierra Canyon, a pair of other elite Class of 2020 and 2021 recruits could also head to the Los Angeles-area power for the 2019-20 season: Paolo Banchero and Ziaire Williams.

While Fattal said Williams is at least as likely to transfer from Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) to Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) as he is to choose Sierra Canyon, O’Dea High School (Seattle, Wash.) star Banchero was noted as a likely transfer to Sierra Canyon before Bronny James and Zaire Wade were known as likely entrants as well.

When combined with returning Class of 2020 shooting guard Amari Bailey, Sierra Canyon might indeed be able to rebound from the loss of Duke-bound Cassius Stanley and Vanderbilt commits K.J. Martin and Scottie Pippen Jr.

In fact, the Trailblazers might return with even more celebrity star power in the stands than the featured with the likes of Martin and Pippen in uniform. And that’s truly saying something.