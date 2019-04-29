Report: St. Louis assistant high school lacrosse coach fired for providing alcohol, drinking with players

A report from St. Louis claims an assistant high school lacrosse coach has been dismissed after it came to light that he had provided alcohol and drank with some of his players.

As reported by St. Louis Fox affiliate KPLR, St. Louis University High School (St. Louis, Mo.) lacrosse coach Andrew Touissant fired an undisclosed assistant coach after it came to light that the unnamed SLUH assistant had provided alcohol to players on the team and even imbibed with them before practice on more than one occasion, per KPLR.

While there’s been no official comment from the SLUH administration, six players on the lacrosse team were suspended for a recent rivalry game against rival Desmet (St. Louis, Mo.).

No further information has been provided about the length of any potential suspension for the players involved, nor whether there might be any potential for the assistant coach in question to return to his position in the future.