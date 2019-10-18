Report: Super 25 C Makur Maker petitioning for inclusion in 2020 NBA Draft

Makur Maker, one of the most intriguing prospects in the Class of 2020 is reportedly petitioning for inclusion in next summer’s NBA Draft. There’s reason to believe he may have a compelling case, too.

As reported by ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Maker has formally filed paperwork to be included in the 2020 NBA Draft. An undisclosed source told Givony that the NBA Players Association is working with Maker and his status as a fifth-year high school player is leading to optimism that he will be admitted as a draft prospect.

“The NBA Players Association is helping Makur get eligible,” the undisclosed source told Givony, per ESPN.com. “The NBPA thinks he will receive it. More than likely he will be in this draft class.”

As previous alluded to, the reason for that optimism is Maker’s current status as a fifth-year senior. Because he will be five years removed from his initial high school senior, he fits the NBA Draft criteria of being at least one year removed from his initial prospective graduating class. The 6-foot-11, Sudanese-born player will turn 19 in November.

Maker is currently ranked No. 12 in the USA TODAY High School Sports Chosen 25 for the Class of 2020. He will play his final high school season at Pacific Academy after playing his prior high school seasons at Chaminade College Prep and Orange Lutheran. USA TODAY High School Sports’ Jason Jordan has called Maker, “a super athlete with a relentless motor who plays all over the floor on both ends. He won’t be outworked.”

Maker is currently projected outside the lottery but well within the first round of the NBA Draft, per ESPN.