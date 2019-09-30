Report: Three teens shot after Calif. high school football game

A California high school football game set the stage for a gunshot attack outside the event shortly thereafter, leading to gunshot wounds for three different teens.

As reported by California ABC affiliate KGO, three teenagers were shot near DeAnza High School (Richmond, Calif.), where DeAnza had just concluded a 39-14 win against rival Pinole Valley (Calif.) High School. Per KGO, a girl and two boys were shot and transported to a local hospital, with two held in serious condition.

“It’s unfortunate, three victims don’t appear to be associated with the fight or gang violence,” Lieutenant Matt Stonebraker from Richmond Police told KGO.

Investigators are now searching for a rather ubiquitous sounding, “dark-colored sedan,” with an open call for anyone with information to contact them.

Until then, the victims continue recovering while the shooters remain free. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, per the San Francisco Chronicle.