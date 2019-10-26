Report: Twitter user poses as Kansas Jayhawks football coach, claims to get players evaluated for money

At least one person under the Twitter account “EZRecruiting” claimed to be a tight ends coach at the University of Kansas, and has said that they can get players evaluated in exchange for money, according to an outlet.

As reported by FootballScoop, at least one person, who was posing as Jayhawks coach Jeff Hecklinski, had accumulated a large number of followers on Twitter and it is to be believed that people are paying for their services under the impression that EZ Recruiting is a college coach.

“We are aware of the false impersonation of one of our assistant coaches on social media,” said a statement from Kansas athletics. “We have reported the issue to the social media platform as well as law enforcement. We will continue to work to resolve this matter and evaluate all available legal options.”

The account currently has 9,142 followers at the time this article was published. The user has also posted screenshots of direct messages with other Twitter accounts, claiming that those messages are from official teams seeking EZRecruiting’s services. The account has retweeted players’ highlight tapes, among other things.

🚨 D1 FBS school in SEC looking for class of 2020 Prospects **All positions ! pic.twitter.com/BL3cqMuUld — EZRecruiting (@RecruitingEz) May 7, 2019

FootballScoop reported that it reached out to the Twitter account, pretending to be a player interested in the service. Screenshots of that message are found here.