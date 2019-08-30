Reports: Kenyon Martin Jr. heading to IMG Academy for post-grad year

First, Kenyon Martin Jr. was going to head to Vanderbilt and play alongside high school teammate Scottie Pippen Jr. at the school. Then, Martin decided he wanted to play overseas.

Scratch playing overseas from the record now, too. According to reports from multiple outlets, Martin will head to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) for a postgraduate year before going out for the NBA draft.

Martin averaged 16.4 points and nine rebounds last season for Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), according to 247Sports.

Martin Jr. helped Sierra Canyon finish No. 12 overall in the final Super 25 boys basketball rankings of the year. IMG Academy finished first after winning GEICO Nationals.

If Martin competes for IMG Academy, it would be for Ascenders’ postgraduate team — meaning the tournament and championship eligibility of IMG’s national varsity team would be unaffected.