Reports: Shots fired at St. Louis high school football jamboree

A preseason football jamboree in West St. Louis was host to a terrifying moment when shots rang out while players were still on the field according to a report from St. Louis CBS affiliate KMOV and other local outlets.

The incident reportedly unfolded at Parkway North High School (St. Louis, Mo.), where four teams were competing in a football jamboree as a preseason tune-up. As fights erupted between multiple parties and began to spiral out of control, shots were fired around the school’s exterior. No injuries were reported after the shooting, but the event was immediately shut down and evacuated, per KMOV.

Here’s what Parkway Schools had to say about the incident in question:

Further updates from the school district indicated that no one injuries were reported and that the situation had been deemed stable by St. Louis police.

The shooting is the second to unfold outside a high school football game in as many weeks; two teens were allegedly shot outside a Georgia high school football game last Friday. Both victims in that shooting survived.