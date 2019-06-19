Reports: Terry Armstrong to forego Arizona, sign pro contract

Terry Armstrong, one of the top pieces in the University of Arizona’s strong 2019 recruiting class, will reportedly forego college and instead sign a pro deal, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein lists the Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Arizona) star’s options as playing overseas or in the G League.

The G League announced it would offer elite high school athletes $125,000 to play in the developmental league, which Armstrong may qualify for.

The overseas option has also been picking up steam recently. Since five-star point guard R.J. Hampton announced in May he would play in New Zealand, Kenyon Martin Jr. announced he too would go pro instead of playing at Vanderbilt and LaMelo Ball announced he was headed to the Australia league.

While Arizona is losing a talented four-star player, it does alleviate one issue that had plagued the team: The Wildcats were over their scholarship limit, according to the Arizona Daily Star. While having Armstrong is better than not, it is at least one puzzle piece the team doesn’t have to fit.

Armstrong averaged 20.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in Nike EYBL last summer, according to 247Sports.

He’s a capable scorer who also showed the ability to be a ballhandler and playmaker at Bella Vista.

The recruiting site’s composite rankings lists Armstrong as the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 60 player in the 2019 class.

Arizona spent most of the school year at the No. 1 spot in the 2019 recruiting class rankings, led by five-star guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green.

Memphis and Kentucky overtook Arizona in the rankings late in the school year. Without Armstrong, Arizona has four commits from high school — two five-stars, a four-star and a three-star — and three transfers coming in.