Rising fifth-grader charged with assault after modified game of dodgeball

What was a schoolyard game similar to dodgeball became a situation where a rising fifth-grade student was charged with aggravated assault at Ruth Eriksson Elementary (Canton Township, Michigan).

As reported by Detroit TV Station WXYZ-TV, a 10-year old, who will remain anonymous due to age, was playing a game similar to dodgeball, where they threw the ball high in the air.

He hit a child in the face, who has a condition where head injuries can be more dangerous. According to a police report obtained by WXYZ-TV, the kid who threw the ball was intentionally aiming for boy’s face.

The kid who was struck suffered a concussion. A parent told WXYZ-TV that “he sustained facial [tissue] damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose.”

The kid who threw the ball has already been suspended from school for one day. The mom of the kid who threw the ball, Cameishi Lindley, thought the punishment for her son should have ended there. Instead, Wayne County Juvenile Court called her on Wednesday regarding her son.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Lindley told WXZY-TV regarding the charge. “This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

The mother, whose kid was struck by the ball, also had something to say. She said that her son has been targeted before, and she had reported that incident before this one.

Her son had been hit in the face twice with a ball before this incident occurred. She said that this time was the final straw.