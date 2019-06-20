USA Today Sports

R.J. Barrett is wearing a Pepto Bismol pink suit to the NBA Draft

Photo: @overtime/Twitter

R.J. Barrett is wearing a Pepto Bismol pink suit to the NBA Draft

Boys Basketball

R.J. Barrett is wearing a Pepto Bismol pink suit to the NBA Draft

By June 20, 2019

By: |

R.J. Barrett has always been a confident player. Apparently he’s a confident suit purchaser, too.

The former ALL-USA Player of the Year previewed the look he’ll sport during Thursday night’s NBA Draft via the NBA’s Twitter account and … let’s just say it’s unique.

That’s a Pepto Bismol pink suit, with studded shoes, no socks and Canadian maple leaf lining. The lining is a nice touch, to be fair, but white and red lining inside a pink suit is really something.

Barrett’s look joins a long legacy of questionable NBA Draft day attire. While it may not be able to top Jalen Rose’s red pinstriped suit with oversized paisley tie, Barrett’s look should be in contention to finish the night with more savoir faire than all his fellow draftees. And likely quite a bit more pink.

, , , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/rj-barrett-pink-suit-nba-draft
R.J. Barrett is wearing a Pepto Bismol pink suit to the NBA Draft
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.