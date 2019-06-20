R.J. Barrett is wearing a Pepto Bismol pink suit to the NBA Draft

R.J. Barrett has always been a confident player. Apparently he’s a confident suit purchaser, too.

The former ALL-USA Player of the Year previewed the look he’ll sport during Thursday night’s NBA Draft via the NBA’s Twitter account and … let’s just say it’s unique.

That’s a Pepto Bismol pink suit, with studded shoes, no socks and Canadian maple leaf lining. The lining is a nice touch, to be fair, but white and red lining inside a pink suit is really something.

Barrett’s look joins a long legacy of questionable NBA Draft day attire. While it may not be able to top Jalen Rose’s red pinstriped suit with oversized paisley tie, Barrett’s look should be in contention to finish the night with more savoir faire than all his fellow draftees. And likely quite a bit more pink.