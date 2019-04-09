Chosen 25 No. 2 junior R.J. Hampton's coach has been reassigned. What does that mean for Hampton's future?

R.J. Hampton is one of the top two prospects in the Chosen 25 for the Class of 2020. Now, with the junior considering reclassification, his every move is being watched even more closely, and now those moves may extend beyond Hampton himself to the circle around him.

On Monday, longtime Texas high school basketball coach Rusty Seger, currently Hampton’s head coach at Little Elm (Texas) High School, was reassigned from his position. The move ensures he won’t be the head coach at the school at the start of the 2019-20 season.

The decision is a curious one, not only because of the current questions surrounding Hampton, but also because of Seger’s personal situation. According to the Dallas Morning News, Seger is currently battling cancer but was reassigned regardless of concern and consideration of his illness.

BREAKING: Rusty Segler, who is battling cancer, has been reassigned and is no longer Little Elm's boys basketball coach.

Little Elm ISD won't say why he was reassigned.

Segler has served as the head coach at Little Elm since 2010, and previously served as the head coach of A&M Consolidated High School (College Station, Texas). He’s been a head basketball coach in 35 of his 37 years as an educator; he currently serves as a physical education teacher at Little Elm in addition to his coaching duties.

Obviously, the biggest question now, beyond how and whether Segler’s health was factored into the Little Elm administration’s decision, is what kind of an impact the move will have on Hampton’s future. Hampton didn’t address the potential change in his blog for USA TODAY High School Sports, and referred to his pending decision on whether to reclassify more in terms of the programs he’s now considering rather than his current basketball set-up.

That might change with the departure of Segler, who has been his coach throughout his time at Little Elm.