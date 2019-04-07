Report: R.J. Hampton cuts list to four schools, could reclassify to 2019

R.J. Hampton made the ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team as a junior.

Turns out it may be his final year of high school.

The No. 2 player in the 2020 Chosen 25 could reclassify to 2019, according to Adam Zagoria. It’s clear he has the talent to do so; Hampton averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists this year at Little Elm (Texas) and scored at least 20 points in 29 of 30 games this season.

He has also cut his list of potential schools to four, Zagoria said in the same tweet.

Zagoria cited Hampton’s father in saying the star point guard is down to Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Memphis.

If he does reclassify, he would provide an immediate boost to any of those teams. Three of the four are top-10 recruiting classes, per 247Sports.

and then there were 4… — 14 (@RjHampton14) April 6, 2019

At Duke, Hampton would join incoming Chosen 25 players Vernon Carey Jr. (No. 4 in 2019 class), small forward Wendell Moore (No. 23) and guard Boogie Ellis (No. 25).

Kentucky has plenty of wing talent already with small forwards Khalil Whitney (No. 11), Keion Brooks (No. 22) and Dontaie Allen (four-star, averaged more than 40 points per game) and combo guard Tyrese Maxey (No. 7).

If Hampton were to play on Memphis, he would join fellow ALL-USA First Team member James Wiseman (No. 5). He would also be learning under former NBA star guard Penny Hardaway.

Kansas doesn’t have any five-star signees yet, but they’re in the running for a handful of stars.

In Zagoria’s tweet, he said Hampton will look at which point guards leave college for the NBA, specifically Tre Jones at Duke. Jones posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “Year 2?” and a shrug emoji, hinting he may return to the program.

That may be a preventative for Hampton, who would be competing for playing time with Jones and Ellis.

“With Duke, if Tre leaves, that is something I would look into,” Hampton told Zagsblog.