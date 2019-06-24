Four-star QB Robby Ashford commits to Ole Miss for football and baseball

Robby Ashford is more than just a talented dual-threat quarterback. The Hoover (Ala.) High School star is also a standout on the diamond, where he’s considered one of the better prep outfield prospects in the nation.

Now he’s pledging to take both those skills to Ole Miss.

Ashford committed to the Rebels on Monday, announcing that he would compete in both football and baseball in the process. The four-star quarterback — who is ranked as one of the top-10 dual threat quarterbacks in the nation and top-10 overall prospects in Alabama by 247Sports — previously narrowed his list of schools to eight contenders, but was believed to have further winnowed his contenders to a final three of Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida.

In the end he chose the Rebels, and chose to play both sports in which he’s eminently qualified, provided he isn’t too enticed by the MLB Draft come spring 2020.

Ashford’s tweet announcing his commitment, which you can see above, came with a bona fide Bo Jackson vibe, featuring the star wielding a bat while wearing a football uniform.

Next up for Ashford? The Elite 11 quarterback competition, where the four-star will take on 10 of his fellow top passers at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Then there’s two senior seasons ahead, which will keep Ashford from enrolling early at Ole Miss.

When he does make it to Oxford, his current coach said he has plenty of skills to excel.

“He’s a superb athlete,” Hoover football coach Josh Niblett told AL.com. “He has a lot of skill sets — skill sets that Major League scouts are looking for and skill sets college football coaches are looking for. The game has evolved. He fits the way the game has evolved, and that’s going to give him some great opportunities.”