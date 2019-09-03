Ohio coach appears on radio show to discuss player headbutting referee

Three days after their shortened 23-8 victory over Dunbar (Dayton, Ohio), Roger Bacon High School (Cincinnati) coach Mike Blaut appeared on 700 WLW radio to rehash the controversial game.

Blaut’s Spartans were awarded the victory and Dayton’s Welcome Stadium was cleared in the second quarter, when a Dunbar player head-butted a referee, removed his helmet, then chased another referee before being restrained by coaches and teammates.

The Roger Bacon Sports Network streamed the game with the incident taking place in the final five minutes of the broadcast.

The Spartans and Wolverines were just five minutes into the second quarter, with Roger Bacon driving and leading 23-8. The 12th penalty on Dunbar resulted in a “half the distance to the goal line” call. At that point, the player head-butts the referee. More flags came out and the player eventually removed his helmet and appeared to chase the head referee (white hat). The field was cleared and the game was declared over shortly thereafter.

“This is my 31st year coaching and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Blaut told host Scott Sloan.

Blaut said one of his players was punched in the throat on what would turn out to be the game’s final drive. He has since seen it on the game tape. As the penalty was marched off, the player that made the hit to the throat argued with the umpire, which led to the head-butt apparent on video.