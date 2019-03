A documentary detailing the 2012 rape of a 16-year-old girl by two members of the Steubenville High School (Ohio) football team was released to theaters Friday.

Roll Red Roll takes a look at bystanders, the use of social media and how some adults worked to discredit the victim, according to the website.

Director Nancy Schwartzman told People she made the movie not for women, but for men.

“This is a tough movie for women. I didn’t design it for them,” Schwartzman told the magazine. “I want people to walk away hurt and angry, and turn that into action. I want men and boys to see this movie and say ‘Oh my god, I never want it to get this bad on my team or in my school.’”

In 2013, high school football stars Trent Mays and Ma’lik Richmond were sentenced for digitally penetrating — defined as rape by Ohio law — an unconscious teenage girl and sharing naked pictures of her around social media in 2012, according to the New York Times. In one photo, the girl had semen on her.

The girl did not remember any of the events and much of the evidence was compiled through social media usage and texting, including a photo shared on Instagram of two boys carrying the girl by her wrists and ankles.

She woke up in a basement surrounded by three males and could not find her underwear or phone, according to the Atlantic.

“Because its a small town, the crime really impacted and affected so many people. There were so many different avenues to explore and so many different players and subjects to talk to,” Schwartzman told KDKA2. “What initially drew me to the story was all of the social media.”

Mays, 17 at the time of sentencing, was sentenced to a minimum of two years in jail. Richmond, 16 at the time, received a minimum of one year.